CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have released surveillance images of two men suspected of trying to carjack a woman at gunpoint on Wednesday in the Old Town neighborhood.
Police said the woman was loading groceries into her car outside the Jewel grocery store at Division and Clybourn on Wednesday morning, when the two men approached her. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded her car keys.
The woman handed over her keys, and the two ran off without taking her car.
No one was in custody Friday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.