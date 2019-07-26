CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning North Side residents of afternoon muggings, including one mother who was held up in front of her two young children.

A community alert went out Wednesday warning residents of afternoon muggings. Then Thursday the mother of two became the latest victim of the duo detectives are calling serial robbers.

Parindathip Berchtold is healing after the frightening encounter.

She has scrapes along her shoulder and elbow and a brace on her injured knee.

“It’s really swollen,” she said.

Berchtold said her 3-year-old and 17-month-old were with her while she was bringing groceries home near Iowa and Campbell.

She was approached as she tried putting her key in the door.

“Turn it and then the guy was next to me already with the gun,” she said.

An armed man in a mask threw her to the ground and grabbed her purse.

“Every time I close my eyes I see a picture of the guy with a ski mask running towards me with a gun,” she said.

Her 3-year-old son hit the pavement with her during the attack.

“I found her on the ground…her son next to her trying to help her get up,” said neighbor Candice Cummins.

“My son woke up this morning and said, ‘Mommy, I don’t want you to go anywhere. The guy is waiting for you downstairs with a gun,'” she said.

Berchtold said the accomplice behind the wheel had a tattoo on his right cheek.

Both offenders appear to be in their late teens or early 20s.