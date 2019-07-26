



Tariq Harris faces a potential life sentence, after he was convicted of murder Thursday in the death of 15-year-old Javon Wilson, the grandson of Congressman Danny Davis.

A jury deliberated for two hours before finding Harris guilty of shooting Wilson after breaking into his apartment in November 2016.

Prosecutors said the shooting was the result of a dispute over a pair of borrowed shoes.

Wilson’s sister, Khaliyah Wilson, testified this week that Harris and co-defendant Dijae Banks, now 20, were at the Wilsons’ apartment for a pair of sneakers Banks exchanged with Wilson’s 14-year-old brother for a pair of pants.

According to prosecutors, Wilson’s younger brother told Banks she wasn’t going to get the shoes back until she returned the pants he loaned her.

When Wilson’s brother opened the door slightly, both Harris and Banks forced their way in, at which point Banks pulled a gun and began threatening Wilson’s 16-year-old sister.

Banks handed the gun to Harris and began to fight the girl. When Javon Wilson tried to separate his sister and Banks, he and Banks began punching each other.

Banks then yelled at Harris for allowing the siblings to treat her this way, and Harris shot Wilson in the neck.

A different jury convicted Banks of her role in the murder earlier this week.

Both Harris and Banks now face up to life in prison.