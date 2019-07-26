CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears’ first training camp practice turned into a short one. It lasted just about 1.5 hours. Head Coach Matt Nagy seemed pleased with what he saw on day one.

“Just kind of getting all of the kinks out and everybody back on track. It feels really good to be out here. Tomorrow we’re rocking and rolling,” says Nagy.

Of course, one of the big story lines we’ll be following all camp is the kicker battle between Eddy Piniero and Elliott Fry. Both are inexperienced and dealing with a lot of pressure after the way last season ended for the Bears in the playoffs. So, why does each one think they’re the man for the job?

“I have good leg strength. I just have to stay focused, stay accurate, work on my mechanics,” says Piniero.

“I’ve had success in the AAF, and thought I kicked pretty good overall in the Bears’ off season training activities. Obviously I can improve. It’s just a mindset that you have to have as a kicker that you’re going to go in and make a kick,” adds Fry.

Nagy seemed pleased with how the kickers are handling all the attention. He didn’t seem too happy with Tarik Cohen speeding around in his Slingshot yesterday saying, “We talked a little bit about it.”

Quick injury notes: Trey Burton is practicing after off season hernia surgery. Rookie receiver Riley Ridley left practice with a hamstring injury.