CHICAGO (CBS)– A 5-year-old is credited with saving 13 people who were displaced by a fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Charred home interior and broken glass is all that remains of the home. The family said they lost the majority of their valuables.
“We lost everything inside, we lost baby cloths, pictures, ID’s, social security cards, birth certificates, we lost everything, “James Bennett said.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire started around 4 a.m. in the rear of the two story building in the 5000 block of South Marshfield.
One of the affected families said everyone is alive thanks to a brave 5-year-old boy, Jayden Espinosa. He woke up and alerted the entire family.
“If he didn’t wake us up, in those two minutes, we would have been out of there,” displaced resident Nicole Peeples said.
Seven adults and six children are now homeless. A pet turtle was also survived the fire.
Fire officials are still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.