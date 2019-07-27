CHICAGO (CBS)– The first open practice of Bears training camp kicked off Saturday.
The official attendance for the first open practice was 8,385 fans.
I’m told over 20,000 free tickets have been requested for #Bears camp. Just a monstrous crowd here to see the first open practice. Fans still waiting to get in 40 minutes into practice.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/sBj7NUwXAS
— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 27, 2019
Large crowds of fans waited in line for 40 minutes to attend practice.
The line of people to get into #Bears training camp is CRAZY@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/n6L7GN11uW
Mitch Trubisky signing autographs after practice. I don’t think he’s going to get to everybody.
Mitch Trubisky along with other players stayed and signed autographs for fans after practice.