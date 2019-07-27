  • CBS 2On Air

By Matt Zahn
Filed Under:Chicago Bears, Chicago Bears training camp, NFL, NFL Preseason


CHICAGO (CBS)– The first open practice of Bears training camp kicked off Saturday.

The official attendance for the first open practice was 8,385 fans.

Large crowds of fans waited in line for 40 minutes to attend practice.

Mitch Trubisky along with other players stayed and signed autographs for fans after practice.