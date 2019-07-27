  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Lamborghini traveling at a high speed struck a Chicago police vehicle in the Streeterville neighborhood Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., officials said an officer was driving a marked police vehicle in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue traveling eastbound though a green traffic signal. Police said the driver of the Lamborghini disregarded a red traffic signal.

The driver of the Lamborghini was given two traffic citations and the officer was transported to a local hospital.

The officer has been treated and released.