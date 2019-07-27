CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a missing teenager, who has not been seen since July 22.
Aiyana McMiller, 14, is missing from the 4900 block of West Deming Place in the Cragin neighborhood.
She was last seen wearing a dark hooded shirt, a red blouse and light blue jeans.
She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on where Aiyana might be is asked to call the Chicago Police Area North Detective Division at (312)744-8266.