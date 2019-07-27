



After harvesting produce you’ve grown in your garden, the challenge becomes getting your family to eat some of the more overlooked vegetables.

Shelly Herman, co-owner of Irv and Shelly’s Fresh Picks joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot with ideas to make those “hard-to-eat” veggies the stars of your plate.

Herman said beats and kale are nutrient dense foods that can be added to smoothie. She recommends cooking the beats so they become smoother.

Avocados can also be added to make a smoothie creamier.

Herman said another way to prepare beats as well as eggplants is roasting them, especially in salads. She said salting eggplants before roasting is key.

“Roasting brings out the great flavor,” she said.

Her recipe for roasted eggplant includes olive oil salt pepper. She said to roast for half an hour to 40 minutes.

Also, Herman said toppings, like parmesan, can help jazz up vegetables.

This summer, Herman recommends eating from local farms where items are picked ripe. She said farms grow for taste not longer shelf life.