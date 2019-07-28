  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– After seeing New York police doused by buckets of water, brothers in the northwest suburbs decided to take the opposite approach.

A Deerfield mother saw a teachable moment for her twin boys Braedon and Landon. They are showing appreciation for local officers with buckets of love.

Laura Pugh is a former Navy Seabee and toured in Iraq in 2008, she wanted to show her children that law enforcement should be respected.

They’ve gone to a handful of suburban police departments delivering “buckets of snacks” to show their appreciation.