CHICAGO (CBS)– After seeing New York police doused by buckets of water, brothers in the northwest suburbs decided to take the opposite approach.
A Deerfield mother saw a teachable moment for her twin boys Braedon and Landon. They are showing appreciation for local officers with buckets of love.
Laura Pugh is a former Navy Seabee and toured in Iraq in 2008, she wanted to show her children that law enforcement should be respected.
They’ve gone to a handful of suburban police departments delivering “buckets of snacks” to show their appreciation.