CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is National Wing Day and Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap in Streeterville has a variety to try.
Nick Santangelo, executive chef of Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to share the variety of wings the restaurant offers.
Jake’s is known for their unique wing flavors including PB and J, cherry barbecue and firecracker.
“We just try to come up with things that are fun, seasonal,” he said. “A little more variety than just a buffalo sauce.”
The restaurant offers the XXXX wings that are so spicy, customers have to sign a waver.
Santangelo’s main tip for making wings is to use an air fryer for to ensure the wings are crispy.
The recipe for the Nashville Wings is listed below:
- Mix all spices with whisk
- Drizzle in oil blend
- Add honey and blend