CHICAGO (CBS)– Nearly a thousand bikers take part in the “Ride to Remember” in honor of Chicago police officers, killed in the line of duty.
The motorcycle caravan started outside at the 11th District police station at Kedzie and Harrison. The bikers traveled to the Gold Star Family’s memorial near Solider Field.
City and suburban police as well as civilians took part in the ride. Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects and take photos.
Money raised from the event goes to the families of fallen officers.