



From a book launch to a musical performance, there’s plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Rise Up for Women and Girls Chicago Breakfast

From the event description:

You will have the opportunity to meet and hear from Rise Up’s Founder and Executive Director, Denise Raquel Dunning and Cummin’s Global Programs and Engagement Manager for Corporate Responsibility, Avril Schutte. Learn how they forged an amazing partnership to positively impact the lives of women and girls around the world. Denise will share how Rise Up invests in local leaders to achieve large-scale change. She’ll shine a light on some of these powerful girls and women who changed policy, improved access to health care, increased funding for disease prevention and prevented early marriage.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 7:30-9 a.m.

Where: 180 N. LaSalle St., Pivot Room, Lower Level in the Hub

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mental Health Awareness Training

From the event description:

The Kennedy Forum in partnership with HRDI, are hosting a free Mental Health Awareness Training provided by NAMI Chicago. This training is open to any and all community members. Continental Breakfast generously provided by HRDI! All training participants will receive a certificate of completion. Mental Health Awareness Training helps participants identify signs and symptoms of mental illness, reduce stigma, understand recovery and treatment, and how to help during a mental health crisis.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: Community Triage Center, 200 E. 115th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

MSAE Summer Soundwalks: Perceptual Remapping

From the event description:

Led by sight impaired sound artist and musician Andy Slater will lead guests to consider sound as a sonic photograph captured by the ears of the listener. Like a photo, the sounds can show emotion and perception, nuance and texture. These sounds will be treated with more importance than basic documentation of a simple moment in time. Connected with Slater’s Sound As Sight project, this soundwalk encourages both blind and sighted people to appreciate sonic art and create work of their own.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 6-9 p.m.

Where: West Pullman Nature Area, 401 W. 123rd St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Part Time / Gary Wilson / Brent Heyl (DJ Set) @ The Empty Bottle

From the event description:

Over a short and prolific span of a few years, David Speck (aka David Loca) crafted a lo-fi bedroom-recorded sound that was equal parts psychedelic pop, soft rock, and primitive synth pop. Joined onstage by a full band dubbed PART TIME, Speck continues to redefine wobbly ’80s psych-pop one song at a time. Gary Wilson rose from New York’s DIY scene with his 1977 proto-new wave masterpiece ‘You Think You Really Know Me,’ a record that ensnared listeners and refused to let go.

When: Tuesday, July 30, 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Book Launch

From the event description:

Join us for a reading, conversation, and book signing with Iliana Regan for her new memoir, Burn the Place. For this event Iliana will be in conversation with Louisa Chu. Burn the Place is a galvanizing memoir that chronicles Iliana Regan’s journey from foraging on the family farm to running her Michelin-starred restaurant, Elizabeth.

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Women & Children First, 5233 N. Clark St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

