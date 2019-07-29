CHICAGO (CBS)– O’Hare airport has reported flight delays and cancellations amid thunderstorms in the area.
O’Hare officials said delays are averaging 70 minutes or more.
Contact your airline for flight status.
Over 250 flights have been canceled at O’Hare.
