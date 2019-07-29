



— A father was in police custody late Monday after a shooting that killed his 3-year-old boy in the South Deering neighborhood.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, charges were expected to come down the pike later Monday.

Investigators were in the neighborhood on Sunday, and the mood there remained somber a day later.

“I don’t like what I see,” one neighbor said.

Officers hovered outside a home on Escanaba Avenue near 97th Street on Sunday as neighbors watched.

“It’s devastating. It’s terrible,” a neighbor said. “As a parent, I wouldn’t even know. I can’t imagine it.”

The neighbors’ stomachs were in knots, and their chests were heavy with grief.

“God forbid it happens to my kids – they’re grown,” said neighbor Mitzi Gbjoic.

“When I would walk by, he would pet the dog,” the first neighbor added. “So it’s very tragic.”

The boy was identified as Mikah Davis. Neighbor Mitzi Gbojic and others learned of his death shortly after it happened.

Police said around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, the child was discovered in his home with one gunshot wound to the face. Police said the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was called to assist.

Neighbors said they saw Mikah being carried out of his home with a blanket wrapped around his head. The family told police they heard a gunshot while in another room and found their child with a gun.

The young victim was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I can’t imagine that,” Gbojic said. “No parent should have to go through this. None.”

Police late Monday afternoon were in the process of determining how the child got a hold of the gun.

CBS 2 reached out to the DCFS for comment on the latest developments, but there had been no reply as of 5 p.m.

Charges could be filed at any time.