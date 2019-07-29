STREAMWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — Windows were blown out and the side of a house was left charred following an explosion in Streamwood Monday afternoon.
The explosion happened at a townhome on East Shagbark Lane, officials said.
Streamwood fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m., and called for a working fire response.
One person on the scene, who was believed to be a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning contractor, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, fire officials said.
One unit of the three-unit townhouse development sustained significant damage, officials said. The damage was estimated at $75,000.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday evening, but there were reports of a small of gas at the scene.