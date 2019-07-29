



Another hot weekend ended with dozens of people rushed to the emergency room with gunshot wounds. Shootings left nine people dead and 39 wounded over the weekend.

The most recent shooting happened just before midnight Sunday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

Two men and a woman were wounded when a man walked up to them and started shooting near 130th and Evans, according to police. A 47-year-old man was in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, after he was shot in the chest. A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were stabilized at Roseland Community Hospital, after both of them were shot in the arm.

Map Of Shootings

Red=Fatal

Blue=Not fatal shooting on Friday

Green=Not fatal shooting on Saturday

Yellow=Not fatal shooting on Sunday

Purple= Not fatal shooting on Monday

About two hours earlier, four people were wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk at a gas station near Roosevelt and Pulaski, when someone walked up and started shooting.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was being treated at Stroger Hospital. Two men, both 23 years old, were shot in the leg, and were being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot in the groin, and was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

Around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, three boys were shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said they were standing on the sidewalk, when someone drove up in a red Toyota Corolla, and opened fire. A 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old boy all suffered graze wounds in the shooting, and were in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

The most recent fatal shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near 96th and Escanaba in the South Deering neighborhood. A 3-year-old boy was killed when he was shot in the face in an apparent accidental shooting.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was found dead in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert found the man near the corner of Douglas Boulevard and Kedzie Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds, including to his face and head.

At least seven other people were killed in shootings from Friday afternoon through early Monday.