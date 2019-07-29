PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was found dead in a Park Ridge home Monday, and police have called her death suspicious.
Police were dispatched to 1920 S. Courtland Ave. in Park Ridge for a well-being check at 12:17 p.m. Monday.
Officers found the woman dead in the home, police said.
While the death is suspicious, police said the incident was isolated and the public is not in danger.
The woman’s identity was not released Monday night.
Park Ridge police are conducting a death investigation along with the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.