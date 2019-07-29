  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:11 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Courtland Avenue, Park Ridge, Park Ridge Woman Found Dead

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was found dead in a Park Ridge home Monday, and police have called her death suspicious.

Police were dispatched to 1920 S. Courtland Ave. in Park Ridge for a well-being check at 12:17 p.m. Monday.

Officers found the woman dead in the home, police said.

While the death is suspicious, police said the incident was isolated and the public is not in danger.

The woman’s identity was not released Monday night.

Park Ridge police are conducting a death investigation along with the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.