CHICAGO (CBS) — A Hobart, Indiana couple thought they were meeting someone to sell their dirt bike.

But it was a setup that ended in an exchange of gunfire and one woman dead.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has the story in Lansing where the shooting took to place to piece together what happened.

Prosecutors said Marvin Gibson-Jones came to a Lansing strip mall parking lot last Tuesday to meet Lisa and Douglas York.

The Hobart couple posted a dirt bike for sale for $2,350 on Facebook. But prosecutors say when the 21 year-old pulled up next to the couple, he wore a bandanna covering everything but his eyes and a hat covering his head. Then, he pulled a gun on them.

“I heard a crack. Sounded like a fire cracker,” said Asim Chughtai.

Prosecutors said Gibson-Jones shot at the couple, hitting Lisa in the face. She died. Douglas was shot once in his left wrist and twice, in his left leg. Prosecutors said Douglas reached for his own handgun and fired eight to nine shots, hitting the 21-year-old’s car.

“I heard another seven or eight cracks, in equal intervals, just repetitious,” Chughtai said. “And I immediately realized those are gunshots.”

As other cars in the parking lot were hit by bullets, witnesses hit the ground to take cover.

Gibson-Jones was ordered held without bond.

He is no stranger to law enforcement. Records showed in March of last year, he plead guilty to eight felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. That’s when he entered a first time offender program. He had 106 days time served and was given two years probation and five days of community service.

A reminder from police: Internet transactions can always be done at your local police department.