CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine cars were damaged in a fire in a scrap yard parking lot in the West Pullman neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Police said shortly before 3 a.m. officers responded to a fire in the parking lot of a scrap yard near 115th and Calumet.
The officers discovered nine vehicles on fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Police said there was another suspicious fire at a scrap yard on 89th Street overnight.
The causes of both fires were under investigation.