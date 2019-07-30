Bears Training Camp: Monday Observations During A Wet PracticeIt was Elliott Fry’s turn to kick today and he did it in the elements and he did pretty well. Fry made a 47-yarder into the driving rain. He ended up eight of 10 in his field goal kicks. Eddy Pineiro will get his chance to kick again tomorrow.

Baseball Report: MLB Trade Deadline UncertaintyThe MLB Trade Deadline comes this Wednesday, and even with the Mets trading for pitcher Marcus Stroman, much is still up in the air.

No Kid-ding: Bears Not The Only Animals At Training CampAlong with the petting zoo, there are six ponies for pony rides. Animals in the petting zoo include chickens, goats, a mini cow, llama, bunny, alpaca, ducks and sheep.

Kicking Battle Heats Up At Bears Camp As Team Practices In Pads For First TimeOne day after Elliott Fry made seven of eight kicks in the field goal drill ending with a 60 yarder, Eddy Pineiro equaled him in accuracy going seven for eight as well, and then one-upped him in the long distance department.

Twins Beat White Sox 11-1Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer in Minnesota's five-run first inning, and the Twins pounded Dylan Covey and the Chicago White Sox 11-1 on Sunday to strengthen their hold on the AL Central.

Schwarber Hits Grand Slam, 3-Run HR As Cubs Top Brewers 11-4Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to power the Chicago Cubs past the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Sunday.