CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front is bringing cooler, drier air to Chicago.
Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the upper 70s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures cooler near the lake. The shoreline water temperature was 72 Tuesday morning.
There is a very small chance for a pop up shower or two Tuesday afternoon, triggered by the lake breeze, but skies will be mostly sunny.
The rest of the week will be sunny and warmer, which is good news for Lollapalooza, starting Thursday.
Forecast:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 79
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cool. 62
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High 78. (Normal high is 84)