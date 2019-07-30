  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago News, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Lollapalooza, Lollapalooza Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front is bringing cooler, drier air to Chicago.

Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the upper 70s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures cooler near the lake. The shoreline water temperature was 72 Tuesday morning.

There is a very small chance for a pop up shower or two Tuesday afternoon, triggered by the lake breeze, but skies will be mostly sunny.

The rest of the week will be sunny and warmer, which is good news for Lollapalooza, starting Thursday.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 79

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cool. 62

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High 78. (Normal high is 84)

 