CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, following what police believe is an alcohol-fueled crash in the Union Ridge neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Police saw a white Nissan sedan speeding near the intersection of Higgins Avenue and McVicker Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
When they attempted to stop the car, the driver sped off. Police did not engage in a chase.
The fleeing vehicle then hit a Jeep and flipped on its side, nearly hitting a home in the 5300 block of North Nagle Avenue.
A neighbor who was standing outside of her home at the time rushed to the scene after hearing the crash.
“I knew it was a car accident right away, and just heard this loud boom, and just knew it was a car accident. So we just wanted to come see and make sure everything was okay,” Leslie Daly said.
She watched as firefighters used the “Jaws of Life” to rescue the two men from inside the Nissan that was laying on it’s side.
The driver and passenger in the Nissan were both taken to St Francis Hospital in good condition.
After getting checked out by doctors, Chicago Police took the driver into custody. Charges are expected.