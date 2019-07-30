CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were seriously injured in a rollover crash early Tuesday on Interstate 57 in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Illinois State Police said a vehicle headed north on I-57 crashed into a retaining wall and flipped over around 4 a.m. near 111th Street.
Two people were thrown from the vehicle in the crash.
Fire department officials said three people were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition. Two went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and one went to Advocate Christ Medical Center.
All northbound lanes of I-57 were closed near 111th Street after the crash but reopened by about 5:30 a.m.