CHICAGO (CBS) — Lollapalooza is just two days away. Hundreds of thousands of music lovers will descend on Grant Park, and the city and festival organizers are finalizing security preparations.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be meeting with public safety leaders and Lollapalooza organizers on Tuesday to discuss go over the game plan for the four-day festival.
“We are vigorously, aggressively reaching out, planning and drawing upon resources from our federal partners to make sure that there’s no incident that happens here in Chicago,” the mayor said Monday. “Somebody who’s determined obviously poses a challenge, but it’s not going to be for lack of preparation on our part.”
On Monday, Lightfoot said police and festival organizers have a “robust security plan” in place, but she did not go into details.
The city closed off several streets around Grant Park on Monday night, to help prepare for the huge crowds.
In past years, Chicago police have provided a heavy presence at Lollapalooza, with officers in uniform and plain clothes.
