CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have charged a suspect with murder in a shooting that happened in broad daylight July 23 in a parking lot in south suburban Lansing.
Marvin Gibson-Jones, 21, of Calumet City, Illinois, has been charged with first degree murder and is scheduled to appear in bond court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Markham, Illinois, according to Lansing police.
Police now say the incident, which happened in a parking lot at 500 Bernice Rd. and sent crowds ducking for cover, occurred over the sale of an item that had been listed for sale on a social media site.
Lisa York, 41, of Hobart, Indiana, was shot in the head and later pronounced dead at St. Margaret’s North Hospital in Hammond, Indiana.
A relative confirms that Lisa’s husband Douglas York sustained multiple gunshots to the body and was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. He was listed as stable at the time of the incident and was treated and released, according to police.
According to a release from the Lansing Police Department, the department has an area designated for purchasing and exchanging items sold online outside its main entrance doors.