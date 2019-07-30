CHICAGO (CBS) — Two skydivers collided mid-air near Ottawa Tuesday morning, knocking one of the skydivers unconscious, according to Skydive Chicago.
The incident happened at about 11:00 a.m., and a licensed skydiver was knocked unconscious.
Officials say his automatic activation device was activated and deployed his parachute.
Both jumpers were sent to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, according to the Ottawa Fire Department.
One came down right at Skydive Chicago, and the other landed in the Fox River just north of the Dayton dam near a hydroelectric plant, fire officials said.
Both are now conscious and alert, they say, with relatively minor injuries.
A skydiver was killed at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa last year after his parachute failed to deploy.