  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:44th Street, Lake Shore Drive, Lake Shore Drive Crash, South Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A four-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon resulted in injuries and left southbound Lake Shore Drive reduced to one lane in the North Kenwood area.

The crash happened during the afternoon rush on the southbound Drive at 44th Street, officials said.

One car ended up in a wooded area off the roadway. Fire crews were seen extricating a patient from that vehicle and loading the patient into an ambulance.

Further information about injuries was not immediately available.

Traffic backups stretched north all the way to McCormick Place following the crash.