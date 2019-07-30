CHICAGO (CBS) — A four-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon resulted in injuries and left southbound Lake Shore Drive reduced to one lane in the North Kenwood area.
The crash happened during the afternoon rush on the southbound Drive at 44th Street, officials said.
One car ended up in a wooded area off the roadway. Fire crews were seen extricating a patient from that vehicle and loading the patient into an ambulance.
Further information about injuries was not immediately available.
Traffic backups stretched north all the way to McCormick Place following the crash.