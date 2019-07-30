CHICAGO (CBS) — To introduce its new Red-Purple Bypass project, the CTA is hosting two public open house events.
The meetings will be held on the second floor of John Baran Hall at the Center on Halsted (3656 North Halsted) Wednesday morning, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at and Thursday August 1, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The CTA said the meetings will provide, among other things, information on street closures, alternative parking and a construction timeline. The event will also present before and after drawings.
According to the transit agency, the construction project will:
- Ease chronic overcrowding on trains and rail platforms.
- Reduce delays that are caused and felt throughout the CTA system.
- Replace 100-year-old track structures with new, modern “closed-deck” track structure that is quieter at the street level.
- Improve the local community by creating a brighter, cleaner, safer and more pleasant pedestrian environment.
Attendees can register at cta-rpb.eventbrite.com.