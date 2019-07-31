CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed late Wednesday afternoon on busy Columbus Avenue in the Southwest Side’s Ashburn neighborhood.
Police said the 62-year-old man was in the 2800 block of West Columbus Avenue at 5:03 p.m. when he was struck by a Dodge Journey heading west on the roadway.
The pedestrian was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The victim’s name had not been released late Wednesday.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Wednesday night.