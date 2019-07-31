CHICAGO (CBS) — A sister in the Austin neighborhood was out for justice Wednesday in the death of her brother, who was killed in a hit-and-run.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, Emalee Reese wants the hit-and-run driver caught and held accountable.

“I kind of have no words, other than just being overwhelmed and full of sadness,” Reese said.

Reese visited the spot South Central Avenue under the Eisenhower Expressway where her brother, Bryan Reese, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

“Right here is where he took his last breath,” Emalee Reese said.

On July 17 around 3 a.m., Bryan Reese had left Loretto Hospital. His sister said hospital cameras show him leaving.

He crossed the street and walked under the Eisenhower viaduct, out of the view of cameras. That was when he was hit by the car.

Emalee is furious that someone could have been driving and hit her brother, only to leave him here.

“Right, right – just leave him here, with, you know, no remorse, you know, no wanting to do the right thing,” she said. “It’s wrong!”

Emalee said her brother was married and had two stepchildren. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and camping.

She has a message for the driver who took her brother’s life.

“Imagine if this was your brother, your dad, your son,” she said. “What would you do if this was your dad, your son, your brother? And do what’s right.”

Police said as of Wednesday right now, no one was in custody. The Major Accident Investigation Unit was still investigating.