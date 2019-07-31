  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carl Edwards Jr., Chicago, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Nick Castellanos


CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Cubs have acquired third baseman and right fielder Nick Castellanos from the Detroit Tigers and traded pitcher Carl Edwards Jr., according to multiple media reports.

The Cubs acquired left-handed pitcher Brad Wieck from the Padres for Edwards Jr.

Wieck, 27, was in 30 games as a reliever with the Padres this season and struck out 31 batters while walking just nine in 24.2 major league innings.

Earlier Monday, the Cubs acquired Tony Kemp from the Houston Astros, trading away catcher Martin Maldonado, according to multiple media reports.

https://twitter.com/Cubs/status/1156633447282151427