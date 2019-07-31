CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Cubs have acquired third baseman and right fielder Nick Castellanos from the Detroit Tigers and traded pitcher Carl Edwards Jr., according to multiple media reports.
The Cubs acquired left-handed pitcher Brad Wieck from the Padres for Edwards Jr.
The #Cubs today acquired OF Nick Castellanos and a cash consideration from the Tigers for minor league RHPs Paul Richan and Alex Lange.
To make room for Castellanos on the 40-man roster, RHP Oscar De La Cruz was designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/aZpj3Ba8zH
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 31, 2019
Wieck, 27, was in 30 games as a reliever with the Padres this season and struck out 31 batters while walking just nine in 24.2 major league innings.
The #Cubs today acquired LHP Brad Wieck from the Padres for RHP Carl Edwards Jr. and international bonus money. pic.twitter.com/MB53s4Iltb
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 31, 2019
Earlier Monday, the Cubs acquired Tony Kemp from the Houston Astros, trading away catcher Martin Maldonado, according to multiple media reports.