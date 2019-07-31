  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Chicago Cubs Trade, Martin Maldonado, Tony Kemp

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired Tony Kemp from the Houston Astros, trading away catcher Martin Maldonado, according to multiple media reports.

Martin Maldonado of the Chicago Cubs tags out Nick Senzel of the Cincinnati Reds at home plate during the first inning at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2019. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Maldonado’s stint with the Cubs was a short one, as he appeared in only four games, while starting catcher Willson Contreras recovered from an injury suffered earlier in July.

That injury turned out to be a minor one.

Tony Kemp (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Kemp has seven home runs and 17 RBI in 163 at-bats for the Astros.