CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired Tony Kemp from the Houston Astros, trading away catcher Martin Maldonado, according to multiple media reports.
Maldonado’s stint with the Cubs was a short one, as he appeared in only four games, while starting catcher Willson Contreras recovered from an injury suffered earlier in July.
The #Cubs today placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL (retroactive to July 14) with a right foot strain, added catcher Martín Maldonado to the 25-man roster and recalled RHP Alec Mills from @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/0T9DtzaMoa
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 16, 2019
That injury turned out to be a minor one.
Kemp has seven home runs and 17 RBI in 163 at-bats for the Astros.