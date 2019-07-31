(CBS) — Three people reportedly were killed in a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Elkhart, Indiana. The gunman was among the dead.
Police told CBS affiliate WSBT-TV two males and a female were dead in the shooting at the Stratford Commons Apartments at 2601 Oakland Ave around 9 a.m.
A man and a woman — 66-year-old John Malk and 66-year-old Gal Shield — were killed. The suspect has been identified as 76-year-old Lawrence Faso. All three lived in the apartment complex.
One woman who was shot survived and was taken to the hospital.
Around 100 law enforcement officers responded to the scene, and searched every apartment, finding the three people who were killed in one of the units.
