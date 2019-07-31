CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were injured Wednesday evening in an accident involving a squad car on the city’s Far South Side.
The crash happened at 115th Street and Michigan Avenue, on the cusp of the Roseland and West Pullman neighborhoods. The Fire Department described the accident as a pin-in.
The Fire Department said two officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition, while four civilians refused treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening, the Fire Department said.
At the scene, a Chicago Police squad vehicle was seen flipped on its side, while another sport-utility vehicle also appeared to be damaged.