CHICAGO (CBS) — It is now easier for Illinoisans with records to get a job in the health care industry.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1965 Wednesday, which “creates a timelier and efficient health care waiver process, expands the number of organizations that can initiate a fingerprint-based background check, and allows people with disqualifying conditions to obtain waivers before receiving a job offer, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Before the new law, only health care employers who extended a conditional offer could begin the fingerprint-based background checks.
“Over 4 million Illinoisans have an arrest or conviction record – that includes over 40 percent of our working age population,” Pritzker said. “I’m so proud that this legislation will dismantle another part of the wall that blocks people with records from living a dignified life.”
“By getting these background checks done upfront, we provide a greater level of transparency between applicants and employers, avoid wait times and help Illinoisans with criminal records have a better shot at getting a job,” said Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr. (D-Chicago).
The new law takes effect immediately.