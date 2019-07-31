



— Chicago’s theater district went dark Wednesday night to honor the passing of a Broadway legend.

Broadway director and producer Harold Prince died Wednesday at the age of 91 in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Broadway theater district in New York also dimmed its lights for Prince on Wednesday evening.

Prince pushed the boundaries of musical theater with such groundbreaking shows as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Cabaret,” “Company” and “Sweeney Todd” and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards.

Prince was known for his fluid, cinematic director’s touch and was unpredictable and uncompromising in his choice of stage material.

He often picked challenging, offbeat subjects to musicalize, such as Sweeney Todd, about a murderous, knifing-wielding barber who baked his victims in pies, or the 19th-century opening of Japan to the West.

Prince’s career spans more than 50 years. In 2017 “Prince of Broadway”, a musical about his own work, ran on Broadway and on opening night, he joked about working with producers.

“I’ve never felt more protected by producers my entire life, not since I was a producer,” he said.

He was also the recipient of two special Tony Awards and a Kennedy Center Honor.

“Farewell, Hal. Not just the prince of musicals, the crowned head who directed two of the greatest productions of my career, Evita and Phantom. This wonderful man taught me so much and his mastery of musical theatre was without equal,” said Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“Harold Prince Was a director and producer, and a giant on #Broadway. His loss is unfathomable,” The Tony Awards tweeted. It went on to list his 21 Tony Awards.

