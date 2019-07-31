CHICAGO (CBS) — Children were evacuated from a Hyde Park neighborhood daycare center Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out in the ceiling.
The fire broke out at the Sonnets Academy daycare center at 5548 S. Hyde Park Blvd., the Fire Department said.
Sonnets children center 5540 Hyde Park working fire. Now out. All kids evacuated with no issue. Fire in ceiling pic.twitter.com/5XC1fZynEs
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 31, 2019
The fire was extinguished quickly, and all the children were evacuated “with no issue,” the Fire Department said.
Sonnets Academy has multiple locations in Chicago, according to its website.
The Hyde Park location is adjacent to the rear of the famed Windermere House apartment tower, and its website notes that it has an indoor play area in a unique rotunda room – along with two nearby parks and the Museum of Science and Industry just steps away.