Filed Under:Adam Bramwell, Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, carjacking, Fremont Street, Lincoln Park


CHICAGO (CBS) — Police late Wednesday were searching for a man in a carjacking and beating in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police already had a mugshot on file for Adam Bramwell, 32, and he has two active warrants out for his arrest.

He is wanted most recently in connection with an aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery that happened Saturday, July 13, in the 1800 block of North Fremont Street, police said.

Adam Bramwell

Adam Bramwell, 32, is wanted in an aggravated vehicular hijacking and battery in Lincoln Park. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Area central Detectives are asking the public to help find Bramwell. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him – as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Bramwell should also call 911 immediately.

CBS 2 did ask police if Bramwell is the same man wanted in connection with an attack early on Thursday, July 18 on Halsted Street near DePaul University, in which a 22-year-old woman was brutally slashed in the face and neck. Police said at this time, there is no connection.

Anyone with information on Bramwell’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detective at (312) 747-8380.