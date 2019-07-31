CHICAGO (CBS) — A Park Ridge man has been charged with the murder of his 74-year-old mother after police discovered her dead in a garbage can in her Courtland Avenue home Monday.

Police say David Krystyniak, 47, who also lived with his mother, Judith Krystyniak, stabbed her multiple times with a two-foot-long sword.

He is charged with first degree murder.

Krystyniak appeared before a bond judge Wednesday and was given no bond.

Police said Krystyniak has a history of mental health illness but declined to comment further.

A police officer and a social worker, who had prior contact with the family, did a wellness check after they noticed some debris in the family’s driveway Monday morning.

On their first check around 9:30 a.m. no one came to the door of the home, but Krystyniak answered the door when they returned around noon.

Police said he had a “friendly interaction” with the two but was having “erratic thoughts” and welcomed them inside the house to check on his mother.

Inside the home, the officer noticed a sword and a hammer and secured the items. They also noticed the house in disarray before noticing a large garbage can with what the officer believed was a hand sticking out. Judith Krystyniak’s body was in the garbage can.

After an investigation police determined Krystyniak stabbed his mother multiple times in the chest with the sword Sunday night and then tried to conceal her body in the garbage can.

“David has told us about his involvement,” police said.

They believe he was planning to place the garbage can at the curb for trash pickup.

Police said there is no clear motive as the mother and son lived together for decades and appeared to have a good relationship with no history of domestic violence.

There had been previous complaints from neighbors of Krystyniak about him knocking on doors late at night and asking for money, and earlier in the month he called police saying his mother had overdosed, which turned out to be untrue.

“Every time you see the guy, you never know what’s going to happen,” neighbor Jorge Zavala said.

Krystyniak’s next court date is August 14.