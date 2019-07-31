Syndergaard Strikes Out 11, As Mets Beat White Sox 5-2 IN 11 InningsChicago starter Reynaldo López allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The White Sox have lost six of seven. They were 41-42 before play on July 4 but are 5-16 since.

Cubs Lose As Cards Hit Go-Ahead Drive Off Yu DarvishPaul Goldschmidt homered for the seventh time in eight games, a go-ahead drive off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night and back into sole possession of the NL Central lead.

Bears Host More Than 30 Groups For Community Day At Training CampThe Bears practice on Tuesday was closed to the public, but the seats weren’t all empty.

Bears Training Camp: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Returns, Khalil Mack AttacksThe Bears biggest off-season acquisition is finally taking part in camp. HaHa Clinton-Dix was taken off the physically unable to perform list and back on the practice field for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him on final day of off-season training activities in June.

Bears Training Camp: Monday Observations During A Wet PracticeIt was Elliott Fry’s turn to kick today and he did it in the elements and he did pretty well. Fry made a 47-yarder into the driving rain. He ended up eight of 10 in his field goal kicks. Eddy Pineiro will get his chance to kick again tomorrow.

Baseball Report: MLB Trade Deadline UncertaintyThe MLB Trade Deadline comes this Wednesday, and even with the Mets trading for pitcher Marcus Stroman, much is still up in the air.