CHICAGO (CBS) — A Kane County man has been arrested on felony charges, after firing an AK-47 into the air more than a dozen times around 2 a.m. Sunday, when he heard someone laughing outside his home in northwest suburban Gilberts.

Kane County prosecutors said 24-year-old Steven Mendoza fired 14 shots from an AK-47 rifle into the air toward the intersection of Interstate 90 and Illinois Route 72 around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Steven Mendoza, 24, is charged with firing an AK-47 rifle in the air after hearing someone laughing outside his window in Gilberts, Illinois, on July 28, 2019. (Source: Kane County State’s Attorney)

Prosecutors said Mendoza was upset when he heard giggling outside of his window, when his neighbors had 6 to 8 visitors in their yard.

Mendoza has been charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm. A Kane County judge set his bond at $10,000 on Sunday. If he posts bail, he must surrender all of his firearms. He was due back in court on Wednesday morning.