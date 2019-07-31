CHICAGO (CBS) — A Kane County man has been arrested on felony charges after firing an AK-47 into the air more than a dozen times around 2 a.m. Sunday, when he heard someone laughing outside his home in northwest suburban Gilberts.
Kane County prosecutors said 24-year-old Steven Mendoza fired 14 shots from an AK-47 rifle into the air toward the intersection of Interstate 90 and Illinois Route 72 around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Prosecutors said Mendoza was upset when he heard giggling outside of his window when his neighbors had six to eight visitors in their yard.
Mendoza has been charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm. A Kane County judge set his bond at $10,000 on Sunday. If he posts bail, he must surrender all of his firearms. He was due back in court on Wednesday morning.