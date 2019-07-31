CHICAGO (CBS) — An overnight carjacking ended with a stolen vehicle smashing into a CTA exit, all while passengers in the backseat attempted to fight the thief off.
It happened around around 11:35 p.m. near the intersection of Dearborn and Van Buren, in the Loop.
Police say the driver and front seat passenger exited the vehicle and a man jumped into the driver seat, speeding off with two people still sitting in the back of the car.
Jasmine Brown was in the backseat when the carjacker hopped in, she says he was shocked to find two people still sitting inside.
That’s when Jasmine and her younger brother started punching the carjacker to try and get him out of the vehicle.
He lost control, crashing into the Jackson Blue Line exit about a block away.
The suspect ran from the scene and so far has not been caught.
All four passengers inside the vehicle were okay and refused medical treatment.
Area Central detectives are investigating.