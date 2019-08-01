



Police sources tell CBS 2’s Brad Edwards that Adam Bramwell, suspected in a Lincoln Park carjacking , also is a person of interest in a brutal knife attack on a recent DePaul University graduate on July 18.

Sources also tell Edwards that Bramwell, 32, is considered extremely dangerous.

Police say someone brutally slashed the 22-year-old victim in the face and neck.

The recent graduate was walking down the street when police say the suspect attacked the woman, whom they believe he was attempting to sexually assault.

The young woman was left for dead, bleeding from the face and neck when a Good Samaritan found her.

Following the attack, the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Police said she was nearly killed. Her condition later was upgraded to serious.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted in the knife attack on July 24, which they say shows the suspect looking for cars to steal the day before the attack. The man is shown rolling up on a bicycle to 353 N. Desplaines St. in the Fulton River District and going through a garage before eventually making off with a car.

Wednesday police were searching for Bramwell in relation to a carjacking and beating in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police already had a mugshot on file for Adam Bramwell, 32, and he has two active warrants out for his arrest.

He is wanted most recently in connection with an aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery that happened Saturday, July 13, in the 1800 block of North Fremont Street, police said.

Area central Detectives are asking the public to help find Bramwell. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him – as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Bramwell should also call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Bramwell’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detective at (312) 747-8380.