BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (CBS) — Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor says he’s liked what he’s seen so far from both kickers. Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry have really stepped up as the competition has heated up.
“OTA performance wasn’t good enough, but they’re performing. It’s for real now. Days are limited, games are limited. We’re going to still play Thursday night (September 5th) against Green Bay and we’re going to need a kicker,” says Tabor.
It was Piniero’s day to kick at practice and he was 8-of-9. His only miss came from 55 yards. He made a 60-yard to end practice.
Pagano Feels Like Luckiest Man At Camp
New defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has both an easy job and a tough one. He’s inheriting one of the best, if not the best defense in the NFL. But, admitted the tough part is that you don’t want to change too much as he’s implementing his new system. Pagano says he doesn’t want to ruin what former defensive coordinator and current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio accomplished with this group.
“I walked into THE very best situation – I’ve said it once, I’ll say it a thousand times – that anybody can walk into. It’s our job to put them in the best position to be successful. If we slow them down and they’re out there thinking and they can’t play fast, then that’s on me,“ says Pagano.
Up Next
Bears will hold one more practice in Bourbonnais this week. Friday’s 8:15am practice is open to the public. Saturday’s practice will be held at Soldier Field before team takes a day off again on Sunday.