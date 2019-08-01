CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has died after an industrial accident in Aurora Thursday morning, Aurora police say.
Just after 9:30 a.m., Aurora police and firefighters responded to a 911 call for an employee trapped under large wood panels at a rail facility in the 600 block of McClure Road, police said.
Police said the man was removing the wood panels, which are used in construction to support cranes or large equipment on uneven ground, from a rail car when they fell on him.
Aurora police believe the incident was an accident.
Officers found the man pinned under the pile when they arrived and used rescue equipment to remove the panels, but the man was declared dead.
Aurora detectives began a death investigation, but because the incident involved a rail car on rails owned by BNSF, officers from the BNSF Police Department responded to the scene. Occupation Safety and Health Administration investigators also responded.
BNSF police have now taken over the investigation, and Aurora police will assist.