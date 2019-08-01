  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Thursday evening in a room at the luxury Hotel Felix in River North.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the fire in Room 313 at the Hotel Felix, at 111 W. Huron St. Numerous fire units rushed to the scene.

The fire was confined to one room and was held in check by an automatic sprinkler that was set off, the Fire Department said.

Fire crews easily extinguished the blaze, and no one was injured.

The 225-room Hotel Felix opened in 2009. Its building dates from 1926, but was renovated with organic materials and renewable resources, according to the hotel website.