CHICAGO (CBS) — Three school buses were involved in a crash shortly before 11 a.m. with a dump truck loaded with landscaping material in unincorporated Libertyville, according to a tweet from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Avoid Rt 137 and River Rd, unincorporated Libertyville for a traffic crash involving two school buses, with injuries . No critical injuries. Deputies and Paramedics on scene. pic.twitter.com/w3EciwqSIM
Students on the bus were from the North Suburban YMCA summer camp in Northbrook.
The school buses were carrying children from 5 to 14. All of the 144 campers and counselors were evaluated, and 17 campers and counselors were sent to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The three bus drivers and the truck driver were not injured, authorities said.
So far no one is in worse condition than serious, officials say.
The three buses were heading west on Route 137 when they slowed for traffic. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 44-year-old Elgin man driving the Mack Truck was unable to slow in time. The front of the truck struck the rear of the first school bus, which pushed that bus into the second bus and the second bus into the third.
Crash Update (no critical injuries):
Incident involves students from North Suburban YMCA Summer Camp (Northbrook)
PARENTS: DO NOT COME TO THE SCENE, arrangements being made to bring students back to camp. Call 847-272-7250 for more info. pic.twitter.com/5ebqp35W3H
No citations have been issued yet, but are likely for the driver of the truck, the sheriff’s office said.