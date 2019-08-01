Filed Under:Lake County, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Libertyville, school bus crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three school buses were involved in a crash shortly before 11 a.m. with a dump truck loaded with landscaping material in unincorporated Libertyville, according to a tweet from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Students on the bus were from the North Suburban YMCA summer camp in Northbrook.

The school buses were carrying children from 5 to 14. All of the 144 campers and counselors were evaluated, and 17 campers and counselors were sent to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The three bus drivers and the truck driver were not injured, authorities said.

So far no one is in worse condition than serious, officials say.

The three buses were heading west on Route 137 when they slowed for traffic. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 44-year-old Elgin man driving the Mack Truck was unable to slow in time. The front of the truck struck the rear of the first school bus, which pushed that bus into the second bus and the second bus into the third.

 

No citations have been issued yet, but are likely for the driver of the truck, the sheriff’s office said.