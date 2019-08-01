CHICAGO (CBS) — An Uber driver accused of drunk driving and crashing into a Chicago police officer Sunday has had his access to the app revoked, the company says.
Christian F. Esqueda-Macias, 27, of Midlothian, was charged with driving under the influence after police say he struck Officer Jamie Gaeta’s vehicle on Sunday on I-94 near 76th Street.
The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Illinois State Police, Esqueda-Macias had no passengers at the time of the crash.
A representative for Uber said no one by that name was using the Uber app at the time.
He has previous traffic violations in Cook County, including two speeding violations, improper lane change, disregarding a stop sign and no valid license.
He was also cited for failure to reduce speed, improper lane usage, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driver’s licence not on person.