CHICAGO (CBS) — A firefighter was seriously injured Friday evening when the roof fell as a fire raged in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood.
The fire broke out at 8739 S. Aberdeen St., officials said.
The roof collapsed, and the firefighter was taken from the scene in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.
The firefighter was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a condition reported to be stable, the Fire Department later added.
There were no reports of other injuries, and there was no immediate information on the severity of the fire.