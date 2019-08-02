  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:87th Street, Aberdeen Street, Auburn Gresham, Auburn-Gresham Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A firefighter was seriously injured Friday evening when the roof fell as a fire raged in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood.

The fire broke out at 8739 S. Aberdeen St., officials said.

The roof collapsed, and the firefighter was taken from the scene in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

The firefighter was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a condition reported to be stable, the Fire Department later added.

There were no reports of other injuries, and there was no immediate information on the severity of the fire.